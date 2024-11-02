Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Given a C$0.56 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.56 price target on Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monument Mining Stock Performance

Shares of MMY opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Monument Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.45 million during the quarter. Monument Mining had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 12.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Monument Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monument Mining

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

