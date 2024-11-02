My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 4,492 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,244 shares of company stock valued at $37,776,954 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $171.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.93 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.51.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

