My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 10,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 51,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of My Size in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

My Size Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $1.15. My Size had a negative net margin of 44.38% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that My Size, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.06% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company's stock.

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

