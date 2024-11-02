Myers Industries (MYE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

MYE stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Myers Industries

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.