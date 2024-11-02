National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:BBU FY2024 Earnings

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.67. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C($1.32). The business had revenue of C$16.34 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

