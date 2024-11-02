National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,514,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,665,000 after acquiring an additional 90,925 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 941,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,181 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.9% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 414,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,786 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $16,056,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $16,198,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NSA opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.99%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.