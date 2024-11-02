Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the software’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of ALTR opened at $104.00 on Thursday. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 273.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.54.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $151.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $51,193.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,951.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $51,193.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,951.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $578,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,360 shares of company stock worth $35,476,660 over the last ninety days. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 572.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Stories

