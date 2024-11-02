Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Agilysys from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Agilysys Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $102.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.83. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $73.52 and a twelve month high of $125.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $1,097,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,367 shares in the company, valued at $85,441,345.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $1,097,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,441,345.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,734,810 in the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

