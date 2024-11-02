NETSTREIT (NTST) to Release Earnings on Monday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NETSTREIT Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 218.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.