Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Trading Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 394 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 394 ($5.11). Approximately 228,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 306,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.50 ($5.22).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NFG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 ($11.48) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Next 15 Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Next 15 Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £397.62 million, a PE ratio of 679.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 511 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 760.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Next 15 Group’s payout ratio is 2,586.21%.

Insider Activity at Next 15 Group

In other news, insider Helen Hunter bought 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £14,881 ($19,298.40). 7.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

