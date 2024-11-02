Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Robert Bruce Atwell Sells 14,171 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 14,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,459,613.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,445. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Bruce Atwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,721 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $280,263.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $252,525.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,908 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $300,163.76.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NIC opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.11. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIC. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2,480.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

