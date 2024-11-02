Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,951 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,361,000 after purchasing an additional 248,240 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,968,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 264,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,124,000 after acquiring an additional 127,498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,505,000 after acquiring an additional 90,756 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $16,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,955,400.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,731. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,617 shares of company stock worth $2,613,132 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $232.99 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.66 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.26.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

