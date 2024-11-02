Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 16,997 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

