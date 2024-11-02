Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 315 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,490 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 16.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $118.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.94.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $473,967.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,420.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,604.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,198 shares of company stock worth $2,445,314 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

