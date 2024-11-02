Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 20.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after buying an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $810,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $7,937,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $77.09 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

