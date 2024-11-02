Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,712 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,245.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,450. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.