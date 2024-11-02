Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 117,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 62,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,275. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $180.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.73.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

