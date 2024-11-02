Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STAG opened at $36.89 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.99 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

