Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

NYSE:PVH opened at $98.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.39. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

