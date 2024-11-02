Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,230 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

