Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

XEL stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.25. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

