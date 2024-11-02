Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,119 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 307.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.29.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALSN

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.