Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,182 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth $2,447,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 690.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 88,496 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $70.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $86.77.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.91.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

