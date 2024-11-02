Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $731,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 27.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 3.50. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.31. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,958.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,455. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,288. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

