Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Chemed by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Chemed by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 5.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 69.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total value of $1,197,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,735 shares in the company, valued at $62,117,555.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,894.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total value of $1,197,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,117,555.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,144 shares of company stock worth $4,141,679. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CHE opened at $531.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $525.36 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $586.09 and a 200 day moving average of $568.84.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.