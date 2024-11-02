Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 480 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $37.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 25.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Gentex news, major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

