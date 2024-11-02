Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,699 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,320,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $176.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.44. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $220.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,670. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

