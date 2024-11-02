Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 1,715.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,724 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,035,000 after buying an additional 960,094 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 13,547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after buying an additional 436,891 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 424.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,390,000 after buying an additional 435,971 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5,442.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,622,000 after acquiring an additional 268,966 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $163.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $121.76 and a 52 week high of $169.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 292.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.