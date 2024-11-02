Northland Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock Price

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRNS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Transcat from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $95.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day moving average is $121.89. Transcat has a twelve month low of $84.45 and a twelve month high of $147.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). Transcat had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $67.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 17.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,561,000 after buying an additional 137,830 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Transcat by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 196,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Transcat by 157.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Transcat by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

