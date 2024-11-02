NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.7 %

NXPI stock opened at $238.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.81. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.90.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

