NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.7 %
NXPI stock opened at $238.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.81. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.94%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors
In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
