NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Trading Up 0% – Should You Buy?

NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $47.03. Approximately 1,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 13,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.02.

NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $404.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

