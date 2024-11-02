Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Down 27.7% After Insider Selling

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 27.7% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 566,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 151,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
Specifically, Director Gordon Keep sold 355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$95,850.00.
Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Down 8.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$25.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03.
About Oceanic Iron Ore
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oceanic Iron Ore
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.