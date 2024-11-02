Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLMA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
NASDAQ OLMA opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.79.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
