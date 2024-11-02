Oscar Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 9,804 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 166% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,680 call options.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

OSCR stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.76, a P/E/G ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 29,957 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $511,066.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 853,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,567,107.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 29,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $511,066.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 853,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,567,107.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $286,488.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,569 shares of company stock worth $3,007,069 in the last ninety days. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

