Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives $48.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTLK shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Kenyon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,832.74. The trade was a 500.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,701,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 221,510 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,225 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $143.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

