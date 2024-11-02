Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 65.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKG opened at $229.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $148.50 and a 1 year high of $232.98. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.67.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

