Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORGO. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Organogenesis by 573.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 123,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 105,078 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Organogenesis by 102.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 531,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 269,315 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $368.56 million, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $130.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.48 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

