Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 94,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.