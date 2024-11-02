Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

