Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $125,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 6.35% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $16,406,000. Mad River Investors acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,198,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA BTC opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

