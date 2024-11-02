Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. RWWM Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $23,675,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,209,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 371,681 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,894 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 461,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 185,458 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,918,000 after purchasing an additional 170,960 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Carter’s Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $54.01 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

