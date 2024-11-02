Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 2,710.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $64,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 217.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $171,000.

Get Hayward alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $584,140.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,750.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hayward Stock Down 0.7 %

Hayward stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.