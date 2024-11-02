Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 456 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,990,669.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,639,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,286 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $338.54 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $262.70 and a 52-week high of $343.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

