Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,817 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,066,000 after acquiring an additional 318,715 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,248,000 after acquiring an additional 312,496 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14,373.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

