Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,059,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,686 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,721,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,812.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 562,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 533,370 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,642,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,239,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $798.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

