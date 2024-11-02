Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $258.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $190.00 and a one year high of $267.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

