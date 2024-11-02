Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,594.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,636 shares of company stock worth $904,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $11.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

