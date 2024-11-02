Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$32.01 and last traded at C$32.08. 781,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 764,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.56.
Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.58. The stock has a market cap of C$11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Pan American Silver Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.43%.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
