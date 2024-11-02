Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $660.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $664.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2 %

PH opened at $635.03 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $395.00 and a 12 month high of $646.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $615.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $3,849,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

