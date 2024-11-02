Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 4.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.10. 13,762,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 16,079,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.98.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Nick V. Caldwell bought 31,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $133,182.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,182.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,628.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell bought 31,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $133,182.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,182.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,880 shares of company stock valued at $815,767. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,397 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 42.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,130,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,069 shares during the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $22,947,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,527,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

